Senate moves to establish FCT sports commission

The Senate yesterday passed for second reading, a bill seeking to establish the Sports Commission for Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The commission, when established, will be charged with the responsibility of administering, encouraging and developing sports and games in the FCT.

Senator Philip Aduda (PDP FCT), who sponsored the bill, said if established, the proposed commission would promote the development, organisation and participation in sports in Abuja.

The commission is also expected to organize, assist financially the participation in sports at inter-state, national and international levels, provide and maintain sports centres and facilities for the training of Nigerians as instructors and organisers of sports, he said.

The senator further stated that the proposed commission would bring FCT sports to be in line with international best practices in the areas of sports administration.

After debate, the bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Sports for further legislative works.