Rep-elect, Ekene Adams banned, to be prosecuted over assault on referee

For physically assaulting a referee, Ekene Abubakar Adams, who has been elected to represent the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) is to be prosecuted in court on the orders of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

In addition, Adam who is the general manager of Remo Stars football club has been banned from all NPFL activities for the rest of the season.

The attack carried out by the politician cum football administrator on referee Ndubuisi Ukah disrupted the MatchDay 12 fixture of the 2023 NPFL between Remo Stars and Gombe United in Ikenne.

The match which started on Sunday, April 2, was concluded the next day after the referee was assaulted in the dressing room at halftime and the IMC has said the unfortunate incident happened because Remo Stars failed to provide adequate security for the match officials.

Consequently, the IMC in a summary jurisdiction said Remo Stars have been docked three points and three goals amongst other sanctions for the assault on the match referee and subsequent disruption of the match.

The IMC in a Summary Jurisdiction notice signed by Davidson Owumi, the Head of Operations said the sanctions followed review of findings of the official match report.

In the charge, Remo Stars was found in breach of Rules B8.21, B13.21, C11 and B13.52.

For breach of Rule B8.21 which is failure to adequately secure match Officials before, during and after the match leading to the assault on one of them, the club was fined 500,000 and also directed to pay 250,000 to the said Official, Ukah Ndubuisi, as compensation.

For breach of Rules C.11, three points and three goals was ordered to be deducted from the total points and goals accrued to the club for the assault on the match official.

The Club was also found to have breached Rule B13.21 for disturbances and disruptions which led to the discontinuation of a league match. The club was fined 500,000.

The Ikenne based club was also found in breach of Rule B13.52 in that it failed to ensure the restriction of access by unauthorized persons to all restricted areas, which resulted in the assault of a match official.

Remo Stars was reminded that in accordance with Rule C.26, that it is required in writing within 48 hours of the date of the notice, to submit to the ruling of the IMC or elect to appear before a Disciplinary Panel.

The fines are to be paid within seven working days.