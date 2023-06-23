One missing as flood submerges Trademore estate in FCT

Several houses at the popular Trademore Estate in Lugbe, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been submerged by flood, with property worth hundreds of millions of naira damaged following a heavy downpour that started in the early hours of Friday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) disclosed to newsmen that the driver of Peugeot 406 with the registration number YLA 681 FS was swept away by the flood on Imo Street within the Estate, while 4 other persons were rescued and were in stable condition.

Residents of the estate were seen during the downpour, trying to save their lives and salvage their property after their houses were submerged.

Trademore Estate has over the years suffered from a series of devastating effects of flooding with lives and property worth billions of naira lost.

Occupants of the estate however heaved a sigh of relief during the 2022 rainy season as they were not affected by flood despite the heavy rainfalls recorded in the year.

Owner of the estate had carried out re-engineering remediation work which ensured expansion of gutters and demolition of building standing along flood plains.

As at the time of filing this report, stakeholders responding to the flood on the estate are NEMA, Fire Service, FCT FEMA, Red Cross and Federal Ministry of Environment-Flood department.