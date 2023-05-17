One killed, many missing as kidnappers invade Kwara community

One person has been killed and many reportedly missing as suspected kidnappers invaded Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State The suspect, it was gathered,…

One person has been killed and many reportedly missing as suspected kidnappers invaded Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State

The suspect, it was gathered, stormed Ijara/Isin road on Tuesday and abducted many victims who were travellers, killing a local chief, Mr Adeyemi, who hailed from Pamo Isin community.

According to a message sent to the community Whatsapp forum, “residents and indigenes have been warned to avoid travelling between the Ijara/Isanlu Isin road.

“This is because some unspecified numbers of persons have been kidnapped while Mr (Chief) Adeyemi was killed”.

The spokesman of the Kwara State Police command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident in Ilorin on Wednesday.

He said, “One person was killed, one still missing according to the information available.

“Policemen were deployed to the scene yesterday. I will push out details as soon as it is available please,” Okasanmi added.