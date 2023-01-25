One killed as thugs clash during Jigawa APC rally

One person was killed in Jigawa State on Tuesday at a campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kazaure LGA of the state.…

One person was killed in Jigawa State on Tuesday at a campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kazaure LGA of the state.

The police commissioner in the state, Emmanuel Ekot, told newsmen yesterday that the police were trailing the suspected killer, who was said to have fled to neighbouring Kano after committing the crime.

“The police are on top of the situation. The suspect has fled to Kano. It’s a conflict within a party between those faithful to a particular candidate who disagreed among themselves.

“They are members of the same APC, not a conflict between two parties,” the police commissioner said.

The Jigawa State governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, led the APC governorship campaign rally in Kazaure on Tuesday where the violent clash between rival youth groups of the APC led to the death of one person.

Daily Trust reports that the person killed was a supporter of the party’s senatorial candidate for Jigawa North-West District, Babangida Husseini.

Residents identified the deceased as Halliru Lafka, a resident of Kazaure town.

The killing led to a protest by residents, who burnt the billboards of the senatorial candidate, Husseini, accusing him of allegedly harbouring political thugs, and destabilising the peace of the town.

However, Hussein could not be reached for comment on the matter as his phone was switched off.