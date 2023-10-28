One killed, 3 injured in fresh UNIBEN cult war

A 500-level student at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has been reportedly shot dead inside the campus in a renewed cult war between rival cult groups in the institution.

Three other students, who sustained various degrees of injury during the attack, were said to have been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Friday evening when the rampaging cult group stormed the Anatomy Department back gate to kill their target before they proceeded to Physical Science and Laboratory Department.

It was gathered that the deceased student was shot at a close range in his car while the three others were shot while they were trying to escape.

The incident caused panic among the students and staff on the campus as they scampered for safety.

According to sources, the rival fight began in Ekiadolor area, a suburb of the school, some days ago during which about three persons were allegedly killed.

The fight later spread to the Ugbowo campus of the institution.

A viral video of the incident showed a red car with bullet holes. The body of a man was seen removed from the car and taken to the back of a pick-up van.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to be informed about the incident.

“I am yet to be briefed of such an incident. When I get the brief, I will let you know, but for now no information.”

Recall that a few months ago a final-year student at the Hall 3 hostel of the university was shot dead in his room by gunmen.