Podcast | Top Story

THE BEARING: Dark Side Of Rape Allegations, Story Of The Accused

Download Here Rape is one of the most horrific crimes that can happen to anyone. It strips away the victim’s dignity, rights, and sense of…

    By Lilian Ogazi And Daniel Oluwole

Rape is one of the most horrific crimes that can happen to anyone. It strips away the victim’s dignity, rights, and sense of security. It is also a grave offense that is punishable by law with harsh consequences.

However, not every claim of rape is genuine. Some people may lie about being raped for various reasons, such as revenge, attention, or money. These false accusations can have devastating effects on the lives of the innocent accused, who may face stigma, trauma, and legal troubles.

In this episode of our weekly podcast, we explore the dark side of rape allegations and hear the stories of those who have been falsely accused of rape.

