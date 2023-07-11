One dies of diphtheria in Osun

Osun State government has confirmed the death of one person in Osogbo as a result of diphtheria infection. Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered immediate…

Osun State government has confirmed the death of one person in Osogbo as a result of diphtheria infection.

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered immediate activation of the State Emergency Response Centre to curb the spread of the infection in the state.

Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed said the state government had launched contact tracing to ensure prompt treatment of infected residents.

The state Ministry of Health had earlier briefed the governor on the recent resurgence of diphtheria in the state.

A suspected diphtheria patient aged 6 years was said to have developed the sign and symptoms on the 25th of June, 2023 and died of the infection on July 7th.

According to the ministry, detailed case investigation, contact tracing, line listing, follow up and active case search in the community of the index case and retroactive case search at the health facilities within the community are ongoing.

It said the close contact included health workers of the index case who were line listed, monitored and placed on medication.

The ministry advised members of the public to ensure the children and wards were fully vaccinated, avoid crowded environments, consult doctors in case of symptoms and eat fruits and vegetables.

