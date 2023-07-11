Don’t relocate Agric varsity from Mubi, Adamawa indigenes tell FG

Indigenes of Adamawa North Senatorial District, which covers the whole of Mubi Emirate of Adamawa State, on Monday, urged the federal government not to relocate…

Indigenes of Adamawa North Senatorial District, which covers the whole of Mubi Emirate of Adamawa State, on Monday, urged the federal government not to relocate the Federal University of Agriculture in Mubi.

The stakeholders also lampooned the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejoh, for conceiving the idea of relocation of the institution due to the presence of a polytechnic.

There were reports that Mr Adejoh directed that the institution be relocated to Hong in flagrant disobedience to the presidential directive which cited it in Mubi through a letter signed on April 18, 2023.

But speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, the stakeholders described the permanent secretary’s position as “flimsy, lame and untenable”.

The stakeholders included Dr Umar Duhu (Madagali LG), Hajiya Talatu Bilkisu (Michika LG), Mr John Papka Kaigama (Mubi North LG), Hon. Ahmad Sajoh (Mubi South LG) and Hon. Daniel Marksha (Maiha).

“This excuse is frivolous and unacceptable because there are federal polytechnics and federal universities in Bauchi and Damaturu.

“There are four federal institutions of learning in Yola: a university, a college of education, Government Girls College and an Airforce Institute.

“In addition, half of the Federal Polytechnic Mubi is still located in Yola. Places like Zaria have a university, an aviation college, a Federal College of Education and an Institute of Transport Technology.

“Daura has about four Institutions including a university and a federal polytechnic all recently established,” Duhu, who spoke on their behalf said.

Duhu, who displayed the letter signed by the former Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, a copy of which was obtained by Daily Trust, said citing a university of agriculture in Mubi should not be seen as an accident or an undeserved favour.

