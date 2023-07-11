Flood: NEMA urges Edo residents to relocate to higher ground

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has charged residents living on the back of River Niger and other flood prone areas to relocate to higher…

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has charged residents living on the back of River Niger and other flood prone areas to relocate to higher ground to avoid disaster.

NEMA Head of Operations, Benin Office, Dahiru Yusuf, made the call yesterday in Benin at a stakeholders meeting, the agency organised in collaboration with Edo State Emergency Management Agency.

He said the event was to meet stakeholders in emergency management to ascertain the level of preparedness in flood prone local governments and ensure that this year’s response is better than last year’s response.

Earlier, the head, Edo State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), Helen Obayuwana, said the government is worried as NIMET prediction has added three additional local governments to areas prone to flood in the state.

