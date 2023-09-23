One dies as Farmers, herders clash in Nasarawa

An argument between locals and herders has reportedly claimed the life of one person while a pastor in charge of a Baptist Church has been…

An argument between locals and herders has reportedly claimed the life of one person while a pastor in charge of a Baptist Church has been badly injured in Nasarawa state.

An investigation by our correspondent shows that the unfortunate incident occurred on Monday morning at Boher village, under the Ningo/Boher electoral ward of Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

The account of an eyewitness revealed that the incident was due to an argument over the herders passing through the Ningo community square with their cows and the youths accosted them. Due to that, a fight ensued between the locals and herders.

A source who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent, “The herders were coming from Keffi axis and passing through Boher village square, then some youths asked them why they passed through the village square. Three herders told them they weren’t grazing but just passing by.

“When the argument went hotter, two of the herders left with their cows, and one of them who stayed behind was involved in a very fierce argument with the youths. The reverend in charge of the Baptist Church Boher tried to intervene but suddenly, the herder brought out a sword and inflicted a deep cut on the reverend’s head.

“So when the reverend fell faced down with blood gushing out, the youths shouted thinking he was dead and more villagers especially youths ran out in their number and pounced on the herder with machete and killed him instantly,” the source stated.

It was gathered that one of the youths of Boher village, shortly before the crisis, on request offered one of the three herders some drinking water and they exchanged pleasantries, but then the unfortunate incident later happened.

Youth leader of the Ningo/Boher electoral ward, Steven Bello, who confirmed the development, expressed regret about the incident, as he called on both his people and herders, not to take laws into their hands.

Bello, who appealed for calm, appreciated the traditional ruler of Mada nation, Samson Gamu Yare; the Security operatives and the chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area for their swift response to nip the situation in the bud.

Daily Trust Sunday reports that at the time of filling this report, the reverend is still receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital, while the dead herder was buried according to Islamic rites at the Muslim cemetery in Akwanga, in the presence of his relatives.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa state command DSP Nansel Ramhan, told our correspondent that he was in a workshop, saying “I have not been briefed. So, I can’t comment on it for now”.

