Ondo prince beaten to death during funeral

A member of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Rafiu Akinwale, has allegedly beaten an Akure Prince, Adesoji Adesida, to death in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident occurred at a funeral held at the DOME, an international event and cultural centre in Akure.

Akinwale, who also came to the funeral was reportedly beating his girlfriend over an accusation that she was exchanging phone numbers with another man.

It was gathered that an attempt by Adesida to prevent Akinwale from beating the girlfriend did not go down well with the OPC member, who out of anger, reportedly pushed the prince. He was said to have slumped.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“But I learnt that the suspect has been arrested by the policemen at Ala station in Akure,” he added.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said investigation was ongoing on the case.

She added that the suspect was still in police custody where he was being interrogated by detectives.