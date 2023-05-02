Wike declares public holiday, orders shutdown of businesses as Tinubu visits Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared Wednesday as a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State give the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a rousing welcome.

The President-elect, during his two-day official visit to Rivers State, is scheduled to commission the Rumuola/Rumuokwuta Flyover and the ultra-modern Magistrates’ Court Complex, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wike, in a state broadcast on Tuesday, said during Tinubu’s presidential campaign visit to Rivers State, he had indicated intention to have him commission some strategic projects in the state after the general elections.

He said a formal invitation was sent to the President-elect after the general elections, which he graciously accepted.