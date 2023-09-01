Ondo govt tightens security at warehouses to curb looting

The Ondo State government said it has put security measures around the warehouses housing food items received from the federal government as palliative for distribution…

The Ondo State government said it has put security measures around the warehouses housing food items received from the federal government as palliative for distribution to residents to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

The development came after a reported case of looting of warehouses in Bayelsa State and looting of the palliative received by the state government by some hoodlums.

Mr Wale Akinteriwa, the State Commissioner for Finance, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Akure, the state capital, while leading members of the Palliative Strategy and Implementation Committee to inspect the food items and agricultural inputs at the warehouse.

Mr Akinteriwa, who also doubles as the Chairman, Palliative Strategy and Implementation Committee, said that the items in the warehouses would soon be distributed to the vulnerable members of society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...