Brain drain: Bago orders employment of doctors, others

The Niger State governor, Mohammed Umar Bago has ordered a waiver for employment of qualified doctors and other healthcare professionals in hospitals across the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Binta Mamman made this known while briefing the media after the State Executive Council meeting in Government House.

Mamman said the state had come to terms with the reality of shortage of healthcare workers that had hindered effective healthcare service delivery in the state, saying that the government was assessing the level of shortage of manpower in various departments in the healthcare sector to know the numbers required.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Industries, Trade and Investment, Aminu Suleiman Takuma said the government was working hard to address the security challenges facing the state with a view to attracting investors especially those interested in investing in agriculture to create jobs for the teeming youths.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Barrister Maurice Magaji said the governor had directed revocation of certificate of occupancy to investors and land owners who had failed to develop the lands allocated to them while uncompleted buildings harbouring criminals be confiscated.

