Ondo election tribunal receives 9 petitions

The Election Petition Tribunal in Akure, Ondo State, said it has received no fewer than nine petitions from aggrieved candidates who participated in the National Assembly elections held on February 25, in the state.

Musa Adam, the secretary of the tribunal, who disclosed this yesterday during an interview with newsmen in Akure explained that seven of the petitions were received from the House of Representatives and two from the senatorial candidates who participated in the polls.

He revealed that the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mr Olusegun Phillips-Alonge, who contested for Ondo North Senatorial District, filed a petition to challenge the election which produced Olajide Ipinsigba of the ruling APC as winner.

He also said the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the House of Representatives for Ondo Central, Morounfoluwa Bademosi, filed a petition against Adeniyi Adegbonmire of the APC who was declared winner by INEC.

He further said the tribunal also received petitions from candidates who lost elections in Akoko South East/Akoko South West; Ese Odo/Ilaje; Okitipupa/Irele and Ondo East/Ondo West federal constituencies.

He added that petitions were also received from other federal constituencies which included Akure South/Akure North; Akoko South East/Akoko South West and Akoko North East/Akoko North West.

He noted that, “Although we are still expecting petitions on the outcome of the House of Assembly elections conducted last week, it is good to let them (candidates) know that they have 21 days from the date of the announcement of the results of the elections to file their petitions before the tribunal.”