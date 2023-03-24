Civil servants urged to embrace digital transformation

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, has urged civil servants to embrace digital transformation to be able to compete with…

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, has urged civil servants to embrace digital transformation to be able to compete with their counterparts in the world.

Yemi-Esan made the call on Thursday in Abuja at the award ceremony of the 2022 Civil Service Innovation Competition, organised by her office in collaboration with the Galaxy Backbone Limited.

Highlight of the event was the award of the three set of civil servants with the first category with the prize of N3m; second, N1.75m; third, N1m; and others, consolation prizes of N200,000 each.

The event, which was to award outstanding civil servants across public service sector, was part of the ongoing reforms in federal public service through adoption of new technological knowledge to improve civil servants’ skills as well as reducing cost of governance in the country.

“And, application of developers and social media specialists, information designers among others are significantly based on the use of enhanced technology.

“This suggests that professionals who have the knowledge of technology and social sciences would be in high demand,” Yemi-Esan said.