Gunmen abduct teenager in Ondo, demand 10m ransom

Gunmen have abducted a 19-year-old girl, Adetutu Okinbaloye, at the Imoru community in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Daily Trust gathered that the seven armed men broke into the victim’s house and took her away after injuring her aunty with a knife.

Fumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident to journalists in Akure on Tuesday.

A source in the community, however, told our reporter that the abductors had contacted the family and demanded N10 million ransom.

In a related development, the corpse of a man said to be a commercial driver from Idanre was on Tuesday found in Akure.

An eyewitness said his corpse was dumped and found around the popular Benin Motor Park in Akure.

It was also gathered that the man must have been allegedly killed by suspected ritualists as some parts of his body were cut off and mutilated.