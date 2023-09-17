Ondo Commissioner beaten as crisis breaks out during palliatives’ distribution

Olubunmi Osadahun, Ondo state Woman Affairs Commissioner, was at the weekend, attacked in the Arigidi Akoko Area of the state, during the distribution of palliatives…

Olubunmi Osadahun, Ondo state Woman Affairs Commissioner, was at the weekend, attacked in the Arigidi Akoko Area of the state, during the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Osadahun was allegedly attacked by some members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the council area following the allegation that the exercise was shrouded in secrecy.

In a 15 seconds video footage seen by Daily Trust, a visibly angry man later identified as Awolumate Olumide popularly known as ‘Cuba’ , the Akoko Northwest Ward 1 Chairman of the APC, was seen using a chair to attack the woman, inflicting injuries on her head.

Sources told our reporter that a fight broke out when some leaders of the APC from Arigidi Akoko alleged that the distribution of the palliative was not transparent.

Olumide kicked against the arrangement, accusing the Commissioner of marginalising him.

“The man, you saw in the video circulating on social media had complained that there was an inequitable distribution of palliatives, which many people have also been complaining about while some residents boycotted the exercise.”

“The man was complaining when a fight broke out between them and the chair was slammed on her head resulting to wounds on her face. Immediately this happened, some young boys loyal to the commissioner also descended on the man and dealt with him and tore his clothes too,” the source said.

However, in another video to counter the attack, Mr Awolumate appeared to be explaining what allegedly transpired.

“I was assaulted in my house by the power-drunk Commissioner for Women Affairs with her son in the presence of a police officer. Today I was in my house relaxing when the Commissioner came with her son, one other boy, and a police officer.

“The police officer told me they needed my attention at the station in Oke Agbe, and before I could respond, the commissioner pounced on me, tore my clothes, and the Commissioner also joined in beating me.

“The Police officer is still here, and I have resisted arrest, and I don’t know why they had to descend on me to hand me such treatment.”

Several efforts were made by Daily Trust to get the reaction of Osadahun, however, proved abortive as her line was not connecting at the time of this report.

However, it was gathered that she reported the incident to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area.

Her daughter, who spoke anonymously because her mother did not authorise her to speak on the incident said, ”My mother is in the hospital; she can’t talk with you now. She’s resting.”

Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo, said she was yet to get the details of the incident when contacted on the phone on Sunday.

Recall that a Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Ondo had raised the alarm over the manner the state is currently going about with the distribution of palliatives.

In a statement issued to journalists in Akure, the CSos had alleged that the process of distribution being used by the state government was “shrouded in secrecy and uncertainty.”

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...