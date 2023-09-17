Looming strike: FG invites labour leaders for fresh meeting

The Federal Government has sent an invitation to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its counterpart in the Trade Union Congress (TUC)…

The Federal Government has sent an invitation to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its counterpart in the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for a fresh meeting in order to avert looming indefinite strike occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The union had given a 3-week ultimatum to embark on an indefinite strike over fuel subsidy removal.

But the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, has directed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations in the ministry to convene a meeting with the leadership of the organised before the ultimatum given expires.

The leadership of NLC had on September 4 boycotted the meeting convened by the Minister with a view to averting a two-day warning strike that was declared by the organised labour.

The NLC later effected the strike, a development that paralysed economic activities across the nation.

In a chat with Daily Trust on Sunday night, spokesman of the ministry, Olajide Oshundun, said the minister reiterated that it was important the unions sit with government to resolve all pending matters to avert further disruption to the economy.

Oshundun told our correspondent in telephone interview that the meeting scheduled to hold by noon on Monday would have critical stakeholders in attendance.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu will always engage the organised labour and respond to its concerns after due consultation and negotiations in order to guarantee industrial harmony, which is critical to the attainment of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Oshundun quoted the minister to have said.

