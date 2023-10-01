Ologbo crash: FRSC bans tankers without safety valves from highways

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, has directed Commanding Officers to ensure that tankers that do not meet safety standards…

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, has directed Commanding Officers to ensure that tankers that do not meet safety standards are not allowed to ply the highways.

Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, in a statement on Sunday, said the Corps Marshal called on owners and operators of tankers to comply with all safety standards set by the government on the operation of that category of vehicle on Nigerian roads.

He said fleet operators, especially owners of tankers conveying inflammable products must ensure compliance with minimum safety standards by installing safety valves (Anti-spill) in their vehicles.

He said this is to eradicate all incidences of mishap resulting from lack of safety valves in tankers.

The caution came following a fatal crash that occurred at Ologbo Bridge, on the Benin/Sapele expressway, Delta State on 1 October 2023.

The dual crash involved 15 different categories of vehicles. The affected vehicles are; 1 Toyota Hiace Bus, 2 FORD Buses, 1 Volkswagen Passat passat, 2 J5 Peugeot buses, 1 Daylong Motorcycle and 8 Tankers.

From the report from the FRSC rescue team, A total of 15 people all male adults were involved. Out of this number, seven people got injured, while eight victims were burnt beyond recognition.

The truck laden with Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), coming from Warri, Delta State fell on the highway and spilt the PMS product on the road, thereby leading to an explosion that gutted the aforementioned number of vehicles and the 15 male victims.

