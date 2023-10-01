Independence: Guard your utterances, cleric cautions Nigerians

Senior Pastor of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Daki-Biyu District, Kubwa Branch, Abuja, Alex Ogundipe, has called on Nigerians to guard against utterances that are…

Senior Pastor of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Daki-Biyu District, Kubwa Branch, Abuja, Alex Ogundipe, has called on Nigerians to guard against utterances that are capable of causing crisis in the country.

Ogundipe made the appeal while speaking with journalists after the 18th Harvest Thanksgiving Service of the church, themed, ‘Higher Ground’.

He charged Nigerians, irrespective of region, religious and ethnic differences to work together for peace and justice in the country.

“I plead with Nigerians. There is power in our tongue. Our tongue is so powerful. Many people do not know this. While some people are earning in dollars in this country, others are living in poverty. It’s about your mouth. What are you declaring concerning your Nigeria? Your Nigeria is where your feet is touching.”

“I will never be all over this country, but where I am, the Bible encourages us to declare goodness concerning the country. The language of Nigerians has to change. In America, no matter who is speaking, they always say ‘God bless America’. It should also be so here,” Ogundipe said.

Commenting on the 63nd independence anniversary celebration of the nation, the clergyman charged the general public to be agents of peace.

Margret Ohenhen, Matron, Good Women Fellowship of the church, said: “As women, we always pray for Nigeria. And we will continue to pray for the progress of Nigeria because Nigeria is our country. We have no other country, we can call our own.

“Like the pastor said, one gets what he or she declares. If you declare goodness on your land, the land will yield fruits for you. That’s why we enjoin women all over the country to speak goodness into the life of Nigeria and it shall be well with us.”

Evangelist Adeshina Ajimati, Vice Chairman of the 2023 harvest committee, said the programme was held to celebrate God’s faithfulness to Nigeria, all the states and the church.

