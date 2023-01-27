Old notes: First Bank to operate on Weekend

First Bank Nigeria has said that its branches across the country will operate on Saturday and Sunday to receive old naira notes ahead of the…

First Bank Nigeria has said that its branches across the country will operate on Saturday and Sunday to receive old naira notes ahead of the January 31 deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a public notice issued by the management of the bank on Friday, the bank said that the planned weekend operation was for receiving old naira notes only.

The CBN had insisted that old notes of N200, N500 and N100 would cease to be in use from January 31.

The governor of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has said the deadline remains sacrosanct, despite entreaties from different stakeholders that the apex bank should extend the deadline.