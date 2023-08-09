VIDEO: How Akpabio mistakenly exposed Senators’ ‘Holiday Allowance’

Senate President Godswill Akpabio bit more than he could chew when he mistakenly disclosed that money had been sent to his colleagues “to enjoy your…

Senate President Godswill Akpabio bit more than he could chew when he mistakenly disclosed that money had been sent to his colleagues “to enjoy your holiday”.

Forgetting that the proceeding was being captured on live camera, the senate president spoke confidently.

“As soon as Senator Umahi takes his oath of office, we shall rearrange the office of the leadership.”

“In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly,” he said.

Akpabio storms Aso Rock After Drama Over Keyamo’s screening

Your leadership is divine, Umahi hails Akpabio during ministerial screening

Realising what was at stake, a senator rushed to him to make him realise that he was on air.

In his response, Akpabio said, “I withdraw that statement. In order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the senate president has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return.”

VIDEO: Akpabio Speaks On ‘Enjoyment Allowance’ For Senators Amid Nationwide Hardship Credit: NTA pic.twitter.com/Tl4sSIbQGd — Daily Trust (@daily_trust) August 9, 2023

It’s not clear the amount that was sent to the lawmakers as their salaries and allowances are shrouded in secrecy.

However, the development comes amid the nationwide hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, which led to the price of fuel hitting N613 per litre from N197 per litre when the new government came in at the end of May.

Nigerians are currently reacting to the video, lamenting how the leaders asked the masses to make sacrifices while they carry on with extravagance.

When President Bola Tinubu forwarded a bill to amend the 2022 Supplementary Act to the National Assembly, N70 billion was approved to “support the working conditions” of new lawmakers.

While N19 billion was approved for farmers who suffered the devastating effect of the 2022 floods across the country.

The “enjoyment allowance” saga is one of the controversies that have rocked Akpabio’s senate presidency, which is just few months.

In July, there was outrage after Akpabio was captured on live TV joking about “Let The Poor Breathe”, a phrase that became popular after an interview granted by President Bola Tinubu.

Although the media office of the senate president made certain clarifications on the incident, Nigerians expressed anger over it.

