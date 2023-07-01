Okey Bakassi, Taooma, others to appear in ‘Last One Laughing’

Nigeria’s King of Comedy, Basketmouth, is to host the first unscripted African Original LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, by Prime Video. Featuring a stellar…

Featuring a stellar cast including Okey Bakassi, Acapella, Mr Funny aka Sabinus, KieKie, Buchi, Dat Warri Girl, Taaooma, Senator, IGoSave, and Gandoki, the series will see Basketmouth pit 10 of Nigeria’s best comedy and entertainment stars against one another in a celebrity showdown where anything can happen.

The show starting on July 14 will present a unique, unpredictable, six-part series of unscripted comedy which follows the successful adaptation of Prime Video’s global smash-hit comedy franchise currently produced in over 20 countries and territories worldwide, including Canada, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa— hosted by Trevor Noah and launching early next year.

“Our audiences are going to love seeing a series full of incredible Nigerian humour and comedic talent with this A-List line up of comedians, who will test each other’s limits in the pursuit of laughter in LOL: Last One Laughing Naija,” head of Nigerian Originals, Prime Video, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, said.

“We’re proud to be bringing Prime Video customers a genre most loved and consumed by Nigerian audiences around the world,” she added.

On his own, head of African and Middle East Originals, Prime Video,Ned Mitchell, said, “LOL: Last One Laughing Naija is a global hit for Prime Video, and that’s why we’re excited to bring its very own version to customers in Nigeria.

“As the first unscripted African Original to launch on Prime Video, LOL: Last One Laughing Naija continues to set the tone and standard of the authentic Nigerian stories and genres we want to share with our audiences at home and abroad, and our commitment to the local TV and film industry.”

