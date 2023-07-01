Tackle out-of-school children, Arewa group tells Tinubu

ADSI stressed the need for the federal government to bring farmers and herders to the table and deliberate the way forward.

A non-governmental organization – Arewa Development Support Initiative (ADSI), has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to tackle the issues of girl-child and out-of-school children education, especially in the northern part of the country.

The group’s president, Khuraira Musa, in a statement to mark the Eid-el Kabir, also called on the federal government to find a lasting solution to the farmers/herders’ crisis in the country.

“It is heartbreaking to see towns and villages deserted because of avoidable crises by groups that had always shared and lived together in peace for decades.

“It is also important that the government focuses on skills acquisition to help provide jobs for the teeming youths. Having them skilled in trade will improve their livelihoods and ensure capacity is built and sustained in an economy where the private sector drives the growth desired,” he said.

The group also expressed its commitment to partner with the administration to rebuild the northern region and ultimately Nigeria as a whole through skills acquisition and education.

“Arewa Development Support Initiative, ADSI, wishes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kasim Shettima successful tenure.

“Nigerians are watching, are praying and are full of hope that the country’s best days aren’t far away,” he said.

