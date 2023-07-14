Okada rider arrested for sodomising teenager in Ondo

Peter Nweke, a commercial motorcyclist, has been apprehended for allegedly sodomising a 15-year-old boy in Ondo State. Mr Nweke, 35, was nabbed by members of…

Peter Nweke, a commercial motorcyclist, has been apprehended for allegedly sodomising a 15-year-old boy in Ondo State.

Mr Nweke, 35, was nabbed by members of the Abusoro Community in the Ijoka Area of Akure, the Ondo State capital and was immediately handed over to operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Peter Obi’s Scores In FCT being shrinked, Group Raises Alarm

Labour Party, INEC bicker over call for Yakubu’s suspension, prosecution

Daily Trust gathered that the suspect would lure his victim from school to his house where he would have carnal knowledge of the teenager and later returned him to his parents’ house daily before he was caught.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect on Thursday, the spokesperson for the NSCDC in Ondo, Daniel Aidamenbor, said the suspect was apprehended by the collective effort of the community, who observed his strange movement around the victim’s residence daily.

He, however, added that the suspect would be charged to court accordingly after the conclusion of the investigation.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...