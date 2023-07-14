Labour Party, INEC bicker over call for Yakubu’s suspension, prosecution

The Labour Party (LP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have traded words over the former’s call for the suspension and prosecution of INEC…

The Labour Party (LP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have traded words over the former’s call for the suspension and prosecution of INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu if he refused to resign.

Addressing reporters on Thursday in Abuja at the national headquarters of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, the Director General of the organisation, Balogun Akin Osuntokun, also called for the commencement of a forensic financial investigation, into the expenditure of budgeted disbursements and donors’ funds received by INEC, especially the N300billion appropriated from the National purse, as well as other funds and materials, received from international donor agencies.

But in a swift reaction, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the LP’s call for the dismissal and prosecution of Prof. Yakubu is misplaced, as their reasons are not only illogical but ridiculous, especially for a party that won series of positions during the same elections.

Osuntokun said, “While the position of INEC Chairman is constitutionally guaranteed and cannot be removed, the same attitude applied to Emefiele (suspended CBN Governor) should be applied to Yakubu because INEC has done a lot of damage that merits him being sanctioned.

“Ideally somebody that committed the kind of gross abuse of office like INEC Chairman should resign, but we are in Nigeria. That of EFCC and CBN remain a selective approach and there should be justice with INEC wrongdoing which has consequences for the wellbeing of the nation.”

He also condemned what he termed the negative and jaundiced responses on the EU Report and other election observers’ reports, by the spokesperson of the APC administration and other ill-informed persons, which are totally in discord, with the mood of the nation.

He said, “We advise that those who have deployed hired ‘protesters’ to the offices of the EU, in respect of their election report, desist from any further wastage of public funds, as the objective of intimidation is without basis, and has failed, from the beginning, because indeed, the irregularities in the election, were so excessively glaring, with bitter personal and reported experiences, by the overwhelming majority of Nigerians.

However, Oyekanmi, the INEC Chairman’s spokesperson said, “The latest and familiar call by the Labour Party for the dismissal and prosecution of INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu is misplaced. The reasons adduced by the party for making the demand are not only illogical but also ridiculous.

“To be sure, election observers, both local and international, are accredited by INEC to observe elections under specific rules and regulations. Under these rules, they are required to submit their respective reports to the commission.

“Such reports may or may not include their recommendations. Therefore, it is not within the remit of any election observer whatsoever to indict INEC. They are to observe, make recommendations if they have any, but never to indict.”

He said that it is also not within the LP’s jurisdiction to demand the dismissal and prosecution of the INEC Chairman over the outcome of an election in which the party fielded candidates.

He said, “Interestingly, arising from the outcome of the same 2023 General Election, the Labour Party has now produced one State Governor, eight Senators, 35 House of Representatives members, and 38 members of the State Houses of Assembly.

“It is surprising and strange that a political party that is in court to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election would still go about openly advocating the issues before the court at press conferences, which it knows is subjudice.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...