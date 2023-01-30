Ojuelegba accident: Sanwo-Olu orders speedy trial of truck owner, driver

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the speedy trial of the truck owner and driver of the container truck which fell on a passenger bus in…

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the speedy trial of the truck owner and driver of the container truck which fell on a passenger bus in Lagos, killing nine passengers.

This is just as the state government has identified some of the victims who died in the accident.

Among those Identified are: Miss Blessing Isioma “F”; Abdurahman Okoya Sunday “M” Felix John Ifeanyi “M” 40year; Olatokunbo Basirat King “F’ 49years.

There was outrage on Sunday over the incident at the Ojuelegba Bridge which has become notorious for such kind of accidents.

The government had in the past restricted movement of trucks and articulated vehicles in day time while the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) also banned unlatched container trucks on the highway.

Giving an update on the incident, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said Governor Sanwo-Olu, after receiving an interim report of the incident, directed the police to speed up their investigation of the matter.