Explosion destroys school, mosque, house in Bauchi

Explosion suspected to be from dynamite has destroyed a house, mosque and school In Azare town, Headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan, disclosed this on Monday at the Palace of Emir of Katagum Alhaji Umar Faruk II and the Palace of Galadiman Katagum Alhaji Usman Mahmood Abdullahi, when he accompanied Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, to commiserate with the victims.

He said that it was accidental expulsion and no life was lost, but three buildings were damaged.

The CP said the explosion occured after some people cleared the grasses and garbage in the area and burnt them.

“We suspected may be the explosives device like dynamite was buried in the area for more than three decades, because the road construction company once lived in that place, and sometimes back when Boko Haram attacked Azare Police Station, they followed through the same route where the device exploded, we are still investigating,” he said.

The CP said anti-bomb disposal unit had cordoned off the place to carry out further investigation, adding that two explosives were discovered in the area.

Governor Mohammed pledged to compensate the affected victims and expressed gratitude to Allah that no life was lost as a result of the incident.

He asked the affected victims to take the incident as an act of God, and reiterated government commitment to ensure safety and well being of the citizens.

The governor asked the resident in the area to cooperate with the security agencies, even if it means to relocate them from the area in order to clear all the suspected explosives in the area, assuring them of government support.

He expressed appreciation to the Emir of Katagum for his exemplary leadership style.

He said, “He is the Emir who leaves his palace in the night and goes round his domain to encourage security operatives in their effort to protect lives and properties of citizens.”

The Emir, Alhaji Umar Faruk II, thanked the governor for the visit and assured him of cooperation in his effort to provide security to lives and property of his subjects.

He commended the governor for his concern and commitment to providing adequate security to the people of the state.

The owner of the house affected by the blast, Alhaji Muhammadu Baba, said the explosion occurred at katagum local government garage.

“We were shocked when we heard the loud sound. No life was lost, but it damaged so many things in my house,” he said.