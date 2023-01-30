Infinox Nigeria joins Nigeria LNG Ltd and Shell SPDC JV to support Grassroot Sports Development in Bonny Kingdom

Wadata Barau and Kauna Bitrus on Saturday, December 10, 2022 emerged respective winners in the male and female categories of the 2022 Bonny Island Marathon.…

The Marathon which is in its fifth edition had over two thousand runners coming from across Nigeria.

Wadata from Bauchi State (52:49 mins) claim first place, while Hamadjam Soudi from Cross River State (53:58 mins) came second, ahead of Nkeki Yakubu Maina from Borno (55:18 mins), who ended in third place.

In the female category, Kauna Bitrus from Plateau State (1:05:29) to picked up the top prize, with another Blessing Bulus from Plateau State (1:11:58) in second place, while Rachel Pepple Isaac from Rivers State (1:34:32) finished the race in third place.

In the Indigenous Athletes category, Nengiye Wilcox and Rachel Pepple Isaac emerged winners in the male and female category. Meanwhile, Hart Idawarifagha from Rivers State and Precious Emenike from Abia State were Teen winners in the inaugural Teens Category.

The Bonny Island Marathon for the past few years has enjoyed support and collaboration with the Local Government Council. The 5th edition was sponsored and supported by Nigeria LNG Limited, Shell SPDC JV and Infinox Capital – a global financial market education and trading platform.

Bonny Island Marathon Teens CategoryAccording to Michael Udoh, Head of Sales & Operations at Infinox Nigeria, the Bonny Island Marathon project is something that resonates with the mission at Infinox Nigeria. And supporting sports development especially for the impact it has goes a long way.

“Infinox is a market leader and I strongly believe joining other global digital exchange brands to support sporting activities, not just big sports, is a great way to give back and make an impact where there is not much attention“.

Bonny Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Dame Anengi Barasua Dagogo Claude-Wilcox who ran in the VIP categories alongside other dignitaries, expressed delight with the turnout of athletes, officials and the local acceptance of the event.

“The Local Government Council has found the Bonny Island Marathon initiative to be a worthy initiative and that is why we did not hold back in support. It has shown that our youths within can pick up sports as a viable career path while shunning cultism and social vices. Kudos to the hardworking team for the effort to push the face of the Bonny Kingdom in a positive light,” Anengi stated.

Project Manager, Bonny Island Marathon, Boma Halliday, noted that the race, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, did not miss a single edition and it is very exciting to celebrate the fifth edition.

“Bonny Island Marathon is a growing event and is pushing towards getting a label status from the World Athletics Federation, which would put it in the same standard with reputable world-class races.

“We want to thank our sponsors, partners, vendors and supporters for being with us over the last five years. We thank the Bonny Local Government Council through the Chairman, Dame Anengi Barasua Dagogo Claude-Wilcox, our sponsors which includes Bonny Local Government, Nigeria LNG Limited, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited Joint Venture, and Infinox Capital, including our strategic partners in business, logistics, hospitality and media especially SuperSports for featuring our work on the Africa Sports Now.

“We thank the Bonny Island Magazine, Outsaurce – our strategic marketing communications agency for overseeing our brand management and stakeholder communications, Oteck Virtual Solutions our business partner, West Africa Exploration And Production Company Limited, West Atlantic Ports Services, the Nigerian Navy, Civil Defence, Nigeria Police Force for providing security support. We thank our Health Partners Pan OJ Clinic, Delta Specialist Hospital, Island Medical, Morning Star Hospital, St. Peter’s Clinic, Channels clinic, Nigerian Red Cross Society – Bonny Detachment, the Rotary Club of Grand Bonny kingdom, the Youth Resource Centre – Bonny, Alpha Bravo, Reltech, Google Developers Group, West Atlantic Ports Service, Phantastic Homes, Bertals Nigeria Limited, King Green Media, Artful media, AC media, Eleven O’ Six, Awanta Guest House, Amker Sports, FAJ Sports, Workxie Billionaire, Cedars Productivity Hub, Bonny Youths Federation, and most importantly His Majesty, King Dr. Edward Asimini Williams Dappa Pepple III, Perekule XI, CON. JP. Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of Ancient Grand Bonny Kingdom, for creating an enabling environment and support for initiatives like ours to strive.

“We sincerely thank everyone who has contributed to the project over the years, without forgetting our Advisory Board, Internal Team and volunteers who are the real heroes,” Boma added.