Ohanaeze to Tinubu: Halt persecution of Igbo in Lagos

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide yesterday tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stop the alleged persistent persecution of Igbo residents in Lagos and other South West states for voting and supporting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, in the last election.

The apex socio-cultural group however commended Mr President for reopening Seme border, stressing that the development had restored economic activities that were paralysed during the tenure of Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a signed statement issued by the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and made available to Daily Trust on Thursday.

