Ohanaeze Ndigbo commends Uba Sani’s inclusion of Igbos in cabinet

The Kaduna State chapter of OhanaEze Ndigbo has commended Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for appointing two individuals of Igbo descent into his cabinet.

The governor had named Mr. Fabian Okoye Special Adviser Research Documentation and Strategy and Mrs. Maureen Okogwu-Ikokwu, as a Senior Special Assistant.

Reacting in a statement, Vice President of Ohanaeze in Kaduna, Mazi Chris Emeka Oha, commended the governor for his magnanimity and strategic approach to fostering unity and development.

The group acknowledged Senator Uba Sani’s commitment to inclusiveness, as he had promised to involve all members of society from the outset.

He expressed optimism that Governor Sani would continue to appoint individuals from diverse backgrounds who consider Kaduna their primary home, regardless of their state of origin.

The group’s Vice President also expressed their willingness to collaborate with the state government in advancing peace, unity, social justice, and overall development in the state.

