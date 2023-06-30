Mohammed gifts 300 Riyals each to 3,000 Bauchi pilgrims in Mecca

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has distributed 300 Saudi Riyals to each of the more than 3,000 Bauchi pilgrims in the holy land of…

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has distributed 300 Saudi Riyals to each of the more than 3,000 Bauchi pilgrims in the holy land of Mecca.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Alhaji Mukthar Gidado, on Friday in Bauchi.

Gidado said that the governor made the donation when he visited Bauchi camp in the holy land to interact with the pilgrims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 300 Saudi Riyals is equivalent to N75,000.

Gidado said that the gesture by the governor was to compliment the expenses incurred by the pilgrims during their stay in the holy land.

He said the governor, during the visit to the pilgrims’ tent in Muna, appreciated them for their good conduct in Saudi Arabia.

“Mohammed commended them for respecting the authorities, both in Nigeria and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“He assured that his administration would not relent in supporting the state pilgrims’ welfare board in order to provide best services to pilgrims,” he said.

Gidado also said the that the state government would partner the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to address some of the challenges being experienced by the state’s Hajj commission in the hold land.

He said that the governor expressed his profound gratitude to the pilgrims for their prayers for the success of his administration and urged them to sustain the tempo. (NAN)

