    Ogun threatens showdown with street traders

      The Ogun State Government has given traders selling on the streets and constantly contravening the state’s environmental law on Illegal trading a three-day ultimatum…

    Ogun State government

     

    The Ogun State Government has given traders selling on the streets and constantly contravening the state’s environmental law on Illegal trading a three-day ultimatum to vacate roadsides and walkways in Abeokuta and other parts of the state.

    The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Engr Rasak Ojetola, who gave the ultimatum in a release, said the move-away order became necessary due to the dangers the traders exposed themselves to despite government’s several warnings to them to move to recognised markets, as well as the other environmental infractions and nuisances they committed.

     

