Ex-federal lawmakers back Akpabio over senators’ ‘holiday allowance’

Some former members of the National Assembly under the aegis of The Initiatives, have thrown their weight behind Senate President Godswill Akpabio amid the criticism trailing his comment on senators’ “holiday enjoyment” allowance.

Akpabio was heavily criticised after telling his colleagues on live television that money had been sent to them to “enjoy” their holiday. He made the statement before the Senate adjourned to September 26 for annual recess.

Nigerians faulted the comment as insensitive coming at the time the masses were grappling with the rising cost of living.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, the Dean, Faculty Board of The Initiatives, said the senators deserved the holiday bonus, having worked for two months without pay.

Eyiboh said, “Whatever is given to them, whether as salaries, allowances or whatever it is, they deserve it.

“The worker deserves his wages. If you allow a senator to go on holiday in a time like this, some senatorial districts have as much as 18 local government areas. If a senator goes to his senatorial district now without salary, don’t you know what will happen to him?”

