Christian clergies condole Muslims over Zaria mosque collapse

Following the tragic incident at the Zaria Central Mosque, Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, has expressed condolences to the Muslim community in Northern Nigeria.

The incident involved the collapse of the mosque during worship in Kaduna State, resulting in the loss of lives and leaving several others injured.

In a gesture of solidarity and compassion, Pastor Buru reached out to Muslims across the region, invoking divine blessings for those who lost their lives. He offered prayers for the souls of the departed, hoping for their eternal peace and a merciful reception in paradise.

