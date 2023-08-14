✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    Christian clergies condole Muslims over Zaria mosque collapse

    Following the tragic incident at the Zaria Central Mosque, Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, has expressed condolences to the Muslim community in Northern Nigeria.

    The incident involved the collapse of the mosque during worship in Kaduna State, resulting in the loss of lives and leaving several others injured.

    In a gesture of solidarity and compassion, Pastor Buru reached out to Muslims across the region, invoking divine blessings for those who lost their lives. He offered prayers for the souls of the departed, hoping for their eternal peace and a merciful reception in paradise.

