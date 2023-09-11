Ogun LG chair seeks intervention on amenities

The Chairman of Obafemi/Owode LGA of Ogun State, Adeshina Ogunsola, has called for the intervention of corporate organisations, institutions and philanthropists on infrastructure and…

The Chairman of Obafemi/Owode LGA of Ogun State, Adeshina Ogunsola, has called for the intervention of corporate organisations, institutions and philanthropists on infrastructure and social amenities in the area.

Ogunsola said this while inaugurating 10 lock-up shops donated to market men and women as well as a borehole by a community leader, Asiwaju Olalekan Olakunle, to Orile-Imo community.

The community leader equally empowered 50 widows and youths in the community with working tools such as hairdryer, sewing machines, grinding pepper machines, deep freezers, motorcycles, among others.

The council chairman, in his remarks, noted that the LG requires interventions by organisations and institutions in order to lessen the burden on the government.

Ogunsola, while applauding the donor’s gesture, called on other wealthy indigenes to emulate him by contributing to the development of the council.

