Ogun Gov’ship Poll: PDP, 9 others join forces against Abiodun 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has joined forces with nine other political parties against Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of March 11 governorship poll.

Other parties are: Accord Party, Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Peoples Party (APP), Allied People’s Movement (APM), Because Of Our Tomorrow (BOOT party), African Action Congress (AAC), Young Progressive Party (YPP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The governorship candidate of the party, Ladi Adebutu while addressing members of the nine political parties in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the move became imperative following the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections last Saturday.

Adebutu, who was flanked by his running mate, Adekunle Akinlade, accused the APC of rigging the last election, vowing that the PDP would not allow the party rig them out of the governorship election again.

He called on members of the parties to join forces with the PDP to unseat Abiodun, the APC governorship candidate, saying Abiodun’s victory would mark the end of Ogun State.

Adebutu said, “If we don’t act our role and we allow him (Abiodun) again, if we allow him to fulfill his desire to be Governor, we would have failed and that will be the end of Ogun State. We would have lost the opportunity to save the state.

“If Peter Obi and Abubakar Atiku had worked together, we would have won the election even despite all the rigging and that is why we must have the confluence, we must have the association we are having today.

“We must unite, as pieces of one another we will not get anywhere. These people (APC) are in government, they have the power of incumbency, naturally they have more money.

“We can help save the situation by coming together and save Ogun State. Nine parties plus PDP means 10. Ten of us joined together can make a success of it.

“We are all together and in being together we will all be co-partners in this movement. We must know that we are fighting for the life of our state, not only our political lives. We are fighting for the welfare and well-being of our people.

“We shall win because even where the system failed, we are ready to mend and plug the difference. We know what they (APC) did and we shall make sure what they did will not work this time.”