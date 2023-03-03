NOW OPEN: Admission Into Nigerian Military School

Nigerian Military School (NMS) has opened its admission portal for suitably qualified candidates. NMS trains male Nigerian Boys only and admission of Boys into the…

Nigerian Military School (NMS) has opened its admission portal for suitably qualified candidates.

NMS trains male Nigerian Boys only and admission of Boys into the School is strictly for JSS1 Only.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

* The Candidate must be a male Nigerian.

*The Candidate must be at least 12 years old and not more than 14 years old by October 1st of the year of entry.

*The Candidate must have completed Primary School education.

*The Candidate must be medically and physically fit.

*The Candidate must be of good moral character.

*The Candidate must fill and submit his application form online through this portal.

*The Candidate must sit for the Entrance Examination on the scheduled date and at the venue chosen by him while filling the online application form.

Candidates are to report to the Examination Centre with the ORIGINAL COPY of their Exam Photocard as generated from the portal. Candidates without Exam Photocard shall NOT be allowed to sit for the exam.

Candidates are also advised to report to the Examination Centre with print-out copies of their Application Form and Payment Slip as generated from the portal.

Candidates invited for selection interview will be made to undergo compressive physical and medical examinations.

Candidates invited for selection interview will be required to come with original copies of Birth Certificate, completed Local Government Certificate of Origin, Exam Photocard and other documents/items to be communicated.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should visit https://www.nms1954.sch.ng/apply/ to apply.

If you have already created your form for this year, you can log in by clicking the GREEN button in the GREEN box.

If you want to fill the form for the first time, click the BLUE button in the BLUE box:

Steps

In Step 1, read the instructions carefully, then click the START button.

In Step 2, fill in candidate’s personal information and click “Next”.

In Step 3, fill in candidate’s contact details and click “Next”.

In Step 4, fill in other relevant details and click “Next”.

Read the declaration, click the checkbox to acknowledge your consent, then generate your Form.

When your Payment Advice displays, you can either click the “PAY AT BANK” button or the “PAY ONLINE” button depending on your preferred choice (please see instruction on how to pay).

Please note that application form fees, once paid, are non-refundable.

You can finally submit your Application Form only after your payment has been confirmed and a proper passport photo is uploaded.

After finally submitting, remember to print out your Application Form, Payment Advice and PhotoCard which you must present at the examination center.

Payment

NMS Application Form Fee is ₦2,500.00 only; inclusive of Bank Transaction Charges.

Payments for NMS admission application form can be made in two ways: (A) By printing your payment slip and taking it to a bank for payment, or (B) By paying directly online using your bank-issued debit card (i.e. ATM card).