Ogun Governor wins Polling unit with just five votes

But for five votes, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State would have joined the list of politicians who lost their polling units in the 2023 General Elections.

Abidoun, who is among the 11 governors seeking reelection, polled 147 votes ahead of Ladi Adebutu, his kinsman who garnered 142 votes.

Both Abiodun and Adebutu are indigenes of Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, but they have been attacking each other since the campaign began.

While his supporters felt apprehensive over the result, the governor took to his Twitter handle to brag that his reelection is a done deal.

“With the look of things, it is safe to tell our well-wishers “e lo fokanbale” DA 4+4 is sacrosanct!” he tweeted.