There’s no violence in Lagos, says APC’s Adamu Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has claimed that there is no violence in Lagos state.

The gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections in Lagos have been marred by widespread violence, with social media users sharing video and picture evidence.

There were also cases of violence in the state during the presidential election.

But Garba in a tweet claimed he is currently in Lagos and can confirm that there is no violence in the southwestern state.

Hoodlums disrupt voting around military cantonment in Lagos

Gunmen storm polling unit in Lagos, snatch ballot boxes

He said those creating chaos and violence were doing so for their benefit.

“I’m currently in Lagos & I can tell you that there is no any violence as the online mercenaries want you to believe. It was part of their plot to create chaos, but Lagosians said NO. That is why they take to online space to project what’s not happening on the ground. Ignore them,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have expressed anger over Garba’s comments. Below are some of such tweets:

Tweeting via @Timiglow, one Oluwarotimi wrote: “People like you that benefited from the criminality structures that have ruined the destiny of this country wouldn’t see anything wrong in this election. Don’t worry since you’re in Lagos and you didn’t see any violence, may Allah reward you according to your wishes for Nigeria.”

@Nithsmith: “The way APC conducted election in Lagos is same way they will treat your kids and generations to come. If it was free and fair, your kids will benefit and be successful but if not they will be rejected and you will be alive to see it.”

@mitcalvinmadiba: “If the election in Lagos is peaceful as you claim, may your life be peaceful but if it’s chaotic, your life will be disastrous and barbaric.”

@SquareC36389923: “You are not a righteous Muslim and am not surprised you posted this. You should understand that righteousness is far better than the ministerial appointment that you are jostling for. May God make Nigeria happen to you quickly, speedily and without warnings.”