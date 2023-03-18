BREAKING: Tension mounts as APC, NNPP order supporters to storm Kano collation centres

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in in Kano State have asked their supporters to march to collation centres.…

While Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, NNPP presidential candidate, made the call on his party’s behalf, spokesperson for the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba, made the call for ruling party’s supporters.

In a statement issued in Kano on Saturday, Garba said the call become necessary to enable party stakeholders guard against possible falsification or altering of results.

Similarly, Kwankwaso, the leader of Kwankwasiyya movement, asked all the party supporters to storm the centers to make sure that their votes count.

In a short video message, Kwankwaso claimed that from the results collated so far, his party is confident of winning Saturday’s governorship election.

He insisted that the votes must be accompanied from their respective polling units to Registration Area Collation Centres.

“I thank all Kwankwasiyya and NNPP supporters for their solidarity. But I also call on patriots to make sure that they follow the collation process to their RAC centres, Local Government and even state level.

“We have intelligence reports that some enemies of this state are trying to take advantage of this to disrupt the process,” Kwankwaso said.

Daily Trust reports that voting has ended in most polling units across the state, while counting and sorting has already commenced.

Although there are many parties contesting, the Kano election is mostly seen as a two-horse race between APC’s Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and NNPP’s Abba Kabir Yusuf.