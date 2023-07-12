Ogun government website hacked

The Ogun state government’s website has suffered a hack attack from cyber criminals claiming to operate from the Maldives. The hack was noticed on Wednesday…

The hack was noticed on Wednesday morning.

The attackers identified themselves as Aliester Crowley under “Anon Ghost”.

“We are Anon Ghost,” reads a bold inscription on the website under what appears to be the logo of the hackers.

“We are legend, we do not forgive, we do not forget, expect us. Hacked by Aliester Crowley. Update your security! Greetings from the Maldives. Find me on YouTube,” the hackers wrote on the website.

The cyber-attackers also defaced all the pages of the website.

The Ogun state government had experienced hack attacks in the past. Similar to the most recent attack, cyberterrorists seized the website in 2015 and demanded that the state government upgrade its security.

Other Nigerian government websites that have also been hacked include the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and that of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

