JUST IN: Defence Chief, Zamfara gov in closed-door meeting

Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, and the governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal are currently holding a meeting at Defence Headquarters, Abuja. Although…

Although details of the meeting were yet to be made available as at the time of this report, it was learnt that the meeting between the duo would centre on the security challenges ravaging the state.

Lawal, who arrived the headquarters of the Military at about 12:22pm was in company of his aides and security details, while the Defence Chief was flanked by other top military brass within the Armed Forces Complex.

An official, who does not want his name in print, told Daily Trust that all eyes are on the military to permanently contain the incident of banditry in Zamfara State, hence the reason for the meeting.

“Apart from the congratulatory messages both of them are going to exchange, they will also discuss strategic moves on how to address security challenges in the State of the governor as well as other states in the country,” the official said.

The North West state has been the hotbed of killings, the latest being the death of four policemen at a checkpoint in the state.

Bandits have been on rampage in the state in the last few years – the development that has claimed hundreds of lives and raised concerns among local and international communities.

Recently, a former governor of the State, Sani Yerima, asked the President, Bola Tinubu to negotiate with terror gangs operating in Zamfara State and other parts of the Northwest of the country.

Yerima said the negotiation he was advocating was similar to what the administration of former President Umar Yar’Adua did with militants in the Niger Delta, which gave birth to the amnesty programme, but Lawal kicked against it.

