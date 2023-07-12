FG: Why We Are Yet To Complete Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has explained why the ongoing reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway has not been completed. Speaking to newsmen shortly…

Speaking to newsmen shortly after inspecting the project, Alhaji Mahmuda Mamman, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, attributed the delay to security challenges, especially along a section of the road.

According to him, with the improved security situation, the contractor ha\d committed to completing the entire project within the given timeline.

Mamman emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to adhere to the contractor’s schedule and ensure timely completion early next year.

He explained that they embarked on the familiarization journey from the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway purposely to monitor the progress made so far.

According to him, they were on-site to identify and address practical challenges because they need to see the issues firsthand.

He said the purpose of the familiarization visit was to assess the challenges and find means of mitigating them.

Mamman expressed satisfaction with the quality of the road project and urged the contractor to deliver within the stipulated timeframe.

Regarding the Kaduna Western Bypass, which has been in a terrible condition, Mamman and his team mandated the assigned contractor to commence work promptly.

He highlighted that funding was not an issue for the bypass project but acknowledged challenges faced on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway.

He said the team has also assessed the situation of the Kaduna Western Bypass, and seen its condition.

He added that once they return to the office, they will devise a strategy, and will take a different approach to push the contractor to expedite the project.

