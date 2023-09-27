Ogun cancels October 1st celebration’s events

The Ogun State government has cancelled all arrangements lined up for the celebration of Nigeria’s independence anniversary celebration on October 1. A statement by the…

The Ogun State government has cancelled all arrangements lined up for the celebration of Nigeria’s independence anniversary celebration on October 1.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, said the development followed the directive of the federal government that this year’s Independence Day Celebration should be low-key.

He said the decision by the federal government was to reflect the mood of the nation.

He enjoined citizens of the state to spend the time solemnly praying for the country.

