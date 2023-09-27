✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Ogun cancels October 1st celebration’s events

Ogun State government

The Ogun State government has cancelled all arrangements lined up for the celebration of Nigeria’s independence anniversary celebration on October 1.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, said the development followed the directive of the federal government that this year’s Independence Day Celebration should be low-key.

He said the decision by the federal government was to reflect the mood of the nation. 

He enjoined citizens of the state to spend the time solemnly praying for the country. 

 

