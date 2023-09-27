Ogun cancels October 1st celebration’s events

The Ogun State government has cancelled all arrangements lined up for the celebration of Nigeria’s independence anniversary celebration on October 1.
A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, said the development followed the directive of the federal government that this year’s Independence Day Celebration should be low-key.
- Flood: 40,000 households get NEMA relief materials in Anambra, Jigawa
- Set aside your differences, Akpabio urges aggrieved senators
He said the decision by the federal government was to reflect the mood of the nation.
He enjoined citizens of the state to spend the time solemnly praying for the country.