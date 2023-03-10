Ogun assures speedy completion of jetty

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has assured the people of Iwopin in Ogun Waterside LGA of timely completion of the Iwopin Jetty to boost…

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has assured the people of Iwopin in Ogun Waterside LGA of timely completion of the Iwopin Jetty to boost trade and economic growth of the area and the state.

Abiodun disclosed this during a whistle stop at Iwopin and Oni Wards, disclosing that the jetty would also provide unhindered access to the Dangote Refinery billed to commence operations soon.

He said, “Can you see the work the federal government is doing here; this jetty was done by the present administration at the centre; they will finish the project for you, it remains just two segments before it is finally completed.

“As your governor, I will ensure that this jetty project is completed because it will be beneficial to you. It is very easy to get to the Dangote Refinery from here, and it will help to boost your trade.

The governor noted that the people of the LGA and the state as a whole would benefit immensely from the present administration’s lofty initiatives, promising to upgrade the Gateway Industrial and Petro-Gas Institute in Oni to cater for Ogun’s imminent position as an oil-producing state.

He further said that the government would ensure that the institute was provided with necessary facilities needed before Ogun became an oil-producing state and avail youths the opportunity to acquire vocational skills and training that would make them to be employers of labour.