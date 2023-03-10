I never intended killing my girlfriend, Chinese tells court

A Chinese man, Frank Geng-Quangrong (47), on Thursday, told a Kano High Court that he never intended to kill his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani (22).…

The defendant, who lives at Railway Quarters, Kano, is charged with culpable homicide.

Frank, led in evidence by his counsel, Mr Muhammad Dan’azumi, tendered a black mobile phone, Redmi, WhatsApp messages, pictures and videos of the deceased and a certificate of compliance dated March 8.

“The exhibits include the defendant’s phone, WhatsApp computer-generated chats between Frank and Ummukulsum between September 13 and September 16, 2022.

“Other exhibits include pictures, the receipt of the N5m gold jewelry he bought for Ummukulsum and a 4GB black flash drive containing videos of the deceased in his house,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the video played in court showed the deceased playing with a dog, Charlie, in Frank’s house.

Dan’azumi played the second video clip to the court showing the deceased on the site of her house in Abuja, as well as a picture of her sitting on seven bales of clothes Frank bought for their marriage.

While cross-examining the defendant, the prosecution counsel, Kano Attorney General, Musa Abdullahi-Lawan, asked the defendant where he was and who sent him the video clips of the deceased.

He asked Frank, “Ummukulsum seemed very happy and alive in the video, she is dead now. Who killed her?

“You told the court in your testimony that on that fateful day you called the deceased several times on phone but she refused to pick. Why did you go to her house uninvited?”

Frank said: “She sent me the videos herself.

“I did not intend to kill Ummukulsum and I don’t want to be killed. She injured me on my genitals and I cannot show the court, it is against our Chinese culture and I am a Muslim.

“On that fateful day, she called on WhatsApp call and told me to bring her pet dog, Charlie.

“On reaching her house, after refusing to pick my call, I sent her a text message, later her mother (Fatima Zubairu (Pw1) opened the gate and I got in to pick Charlie.

“I did not talk to the deceased’s mother because she does not understand English and I don’t understand Hausa language.”

Abdullahi-Lawan alleged that the defendant on September 16, 2022, stabbed the victim with a knife in her house at Janbulo Quarters, Kano.

Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji admitted the exhibits and adjourned the case to March 29 and March 30. (NAN)