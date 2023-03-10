Woman sues hubby for denying her conjugal rights

A businesswoman, Mrs Joy Abu, on Thursday, dragged her husband, Daniel, before a customary court in Nyanya, Abuja, for allegedly denying her conjugal rights. Joy,…

A businesswoman, Mrs Joy Abu, on Thursday, dragged her husband, Daniel, before a customary court in Nyanya, Abuja, for allegedly denying her conjugal rights.

Joy, who resides in the Jikwoyi area of Abuja, also accused her husband of being irresponsible.

The woman, who is seeking divorce, said her husband did not care about her and their children.

She said, “My husband has practically denied me of my conjugal rights; he doesn’t care to know how I feel, he doesn’t know that marriage is not only about food.

“A responsible man will cater also for the emotional needs of his wife.”

She prayed the court to grant her divorce; the custody of the children and compel her husband to pay N100,000 for the upkeep of their children every month.

Daniel denied all the allegations.

The Judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter to March 30. (NAN).